Oct 20 PayPal Holdings Inc reported an 18.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a surge in payment processing volumes and customer additions.

PayPal, spun off from e-commerce company eBay Inc last year, said its revenue rose to $2.67 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.26 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $323 million, or 27 cents per share, from $301 million, or 25 cents per share. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)