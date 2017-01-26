Golfer Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc reported a 16.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue helped by the continued growth in customer and merchant accounts on its payments platform.
PayPal, spun off from e-commerce company eBay Inc in 2015, said its net income rose to $390 million, or 32 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $367 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.98 billion from $2.56 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
CASCAIS, Portugal, May 29 Confusion surrounding the trade policies of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration means U.S. companies no longer know the rules of the game, a board member and former CEO of toymaker Hasbro told an international conference on Monday.