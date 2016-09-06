BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
(Corrects story slug for media subscribers to "PAYPAL-MASTERCARD" from "PAYPAL-VISA")
Sept 6 PayPal Holdings Inc has entered into a deal with MasterCard Inc that will allow payments in stores, the Wall Street Journal reported.
PayPal will allow users to select a credit or debit card as the default payment method and share data on transactions made through MasterCard's tap-and-pay feature. (on.wsj.com/2c7upJI)
PayPal reached a similar deal with Visa Inc in July to make it easier for its customers to use Visa credit and debit cards in stores.
PayPal and MasterCard were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: