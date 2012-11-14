DUBAI Nov 14 PayPal aims to double its share of
Middle East and North African e-commerce within three years
after enabling customers in seven of the region's countries to
open accounts linked to locally issued bank cards.
The online payment pioneer owned by eBay Inc has
one million customers in the Middle East and North Africa
(MENA), about half of whom are in the United Arab Emirates
(UAE), but they previously needed a credit or debit card issued
in other regions, executives said at a news conference on
Wednesday.
Now residents of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait,
Qatar, Oman and Jordan can link a PayPal account to locally
issued Visa, MasterCard or American Express credit
or debit cards, with PayPal planning to expand this to nearby
countries.
The company also announced a partnership with Dubai-based
courier Aramex that will allow regional customers to
ship goods home from the United States, Britain and China.
E-commerce in MENA is estimated to be worth $9 billion in
2012, and PayPal currently claims a 5 percent share of that. It
aims to take its share to 10 percent within three years, said
Elias Ghanem, managing director of PayPal MENA.
Most regional e-commerce spending is on goods sourced
outside MENA, with only 15 percent of businesses within the
region having an online presence.
"Today, consumers don't necessarily find everything they
want here. As the market grows, merchants will build up better
services and domestic and regional e-commerce will take over
international e-commerce," Laurent Wakim, PayPal's head of MENA
business development, told Reuters.
As well as recruiting more shoppers, PayPal also says it
plans to enlist more MENA-based merchants.
"There's an opportunity to take this from the hundreds into
the thousands," said Ghanem, adding that the company could
eventually host 25,000 sellers from the region.
Regional e-commerce has lagged behind developed markets, but
PayPal cited research forecasting business-to-consumer online
sales in MENA will hit $15 billion by 2015.
Take-up has been slow, even though Qatar, the UAE and Kuwait
are among the wealthiest countries in the world on a per capita
basis. Consumers remain wary of paying for goods online and
about 80 percent of regional e-commerce is via cash-on-delivery
transactions.
"We believe we will be able to win a greater share in the
market versus cash," Wakim said. "Why? Cash on delivery is not
so convenient. On the merchant side, it's more expensive and
it's a greater risk. For a buyer, you have to be home to pay
when the guy delivers, otherwise you won't get the goods. Plus,
many merchants will charge a specific fee."
The company is also planning to launch Arabic language
services and aims to open a Dubai office in 2013.