By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 15
SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 PayPal, the
payments service owned by eBay Inc, unveiled a new
device on Thursday that helps small businesses accept credit and
debit cards through mobile devices, entering a fast-growing
market now led by start-up Square Inc.
"PayPal Here" -- as the service is called -- will provide a
free, triangle-shaped card reader and mobile application to
small merchants.
That gadget, sometimes referred to as a dongle, plugs into
the top of mobile devices like Apple Inc iPhones and,
soon, Google Inc Android smart phones, allowing
merchants to take payments through these gadgets on the go.
PayPal charges a fee of 2.7 percent of the purchase price
for all types of credit and debit cards -- including those
issued by American Express Co ; transaction fees for
processing AmEx cards are often higher on other services. That
compares with the 2.75 percent charged by Square.
PayPal is a dominant online payment processor, but the
company is trying to expand into the physical world. It has a
point of sale service that it hopes big retailers will use in
thousands of stores. Now it is going after much smaller mechants
with the new swipe device.
The volume of all types of mobile payments will top $200
billion by 2015, up from $16 billion in 2010, according to
research and advisory firm Aite Group.
The market for mobile card acceptance by small businesses
and individual merchants is probably about $4 billion currently,
but it is growing fast, Rick Oglesby of Aite Group said.
Square, started in 2009 by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey,
leads this niche of the mobile payments market, according to
Oglesby.
Square is known for its own square-shaped card reader that
attaches to the top of iPhones and other mobile devices. It has
been a hit among small merchants, such as cab drivers.
The company is now processing more than $4 billion in
payments a year and over 1 million people accept credit cards
through its dongle. Visa Inc bought a stake in Square last
year.
Intuit Inc, known for its accounting software,
launched a mobile payment service for small businesses called
GoPayment in May 2009 and unveiled a free version in early 2011
that came with a free card reading device.
GoPayment is about half the size of Square, Oglesby
estimated.
"About 1.5 million small merchants are using these dongles
now," he said.
PayPal has a good chance of grabbing some of the millions of
small merchants who still do not accept credit and debit cards,
Oglesby added.
"It's a big market and it's growing very rapidly," he said.
"Most providers think there are 17 to 20 million small
businesses in the U.S. that are not accepting cards."