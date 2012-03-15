* PayPal takes on Square head-on in mobile payments
* "Dongle" concept differs from NFC model
* Privacy, security still hamper the field
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 PayPal, the
payments service owned by eBay Inc, jumped into the
nascent mobile payments arena on Thursday with a new device that
helps businesses accept credit and debit cards via mobile
devices, taking on early-moving start-up Square Inc.
"PayPal Here" -- as the service is called -- launches in the
United States, Canada, Australia and Hong Kong on Thursday.
Small business merchants in those countries can sign up and get
a free, triangle-shaped card reader and mobile application to
affix to mobile phones.
That gadget -- sometimes referred to as a dongle -- plugs
right into the top of devices like Apple Inc iPhones
and, soon, Google Inc Android smart phones, allowing
merchants to take payments through these gadgets on the go.
Such an approach -- pioneered by Jack Dorsey's Square among
others -- differs from other mobile payment models, including
the installing of "near-field communications" chips for
smartphones, which can then be tapped on sensors to make
payments.
Concerns about security and privacy however have hampered
broader efforts to roll out mobile payments. But PayPal said
customer card information will be encrypted by the triangular
card reader before transactions are sent to the PayPal app on
the mobile device. This prevents customer data from being lost
or stolen from merchants' smartphones, it said.
Another obstacle has been the difficulty of payment
processing, which in other models can involve linking accounts
among carriers and major banks or credit card companies.
PayPal's merchants can sign up for a PayPal debit card, go to an
ATM, and withdraw money accumulated from sales, said David
Marcus, vice president of mobile at PayPal.
PayPal charges a fee of 2.7 percent of the purchase price
for all types of credit and debit cards -- including those
issued by American Express Co ; transaction fees for
processing AmEx cards are often higher on other services. That
compares with the 2.75 percent charged by Square.
THE PHYSICAL WORLD
PayPal is a dominant online payment processor, but the
company is trying to expand into the physical world. It has a
point of sale service that it hopes big retailers will use in
thousands of stores. Now it is going after much smaller
merchants with the new swipe device.
The volume of all types of mobile payments will top $200
billion by 2015, up from $16 billion in 2010, according to
research and advisory firm Aite Group.
The market for mobile card acceptance by small businesses
and individual merchants is probably about $4 billion currently,
but it is growing fast, Rick Oglesby of Aite Group said.
Square, started in 2009 by Twitter founder Dorsey, leads
this niche of the mobile payments market, according to Oglesby.
The service is currently only offered in the United States.
Square is known for its own square-shaped card reader that
attaches to the top of iPhones and other mobile devices. It has
been a hit among small merchants, such as cab drivers.
The company is now processing more than $4 billion in
payments a year and over 1 million people accept credit cards
through its dongle. Visa Inc bought a stake in Square last
year.
Intuit Inc, known for its accounting software,
launched a mobile payment service for small businesses called
GoPayment in May 2009 and unveiled a free version in early 2011
that came with a free card reading device.
GoPayment is about half the size of Square, Oglesby
estimated.
"About 1.5 million small merchants are using these dongles
now," he said.
PayPal has a good chance of grabbing some of the millions of
small merchants who still do not accept credit and debit cards,
Oglesby added.
"It's a big market and it's growing very rapidly," he said.
"Most providers think there are 17 to 20 million small
businesses in the U.S. that are not accepting cards."