CHICAGO, April 28 PayPal, eBay Inc's
electronic payments division, said on Tuesday it will extend its
single-touch payment service from mobile devices to online
transactions to try to reduce the $4 trillion in merchandise
abandoned in retailers' online shopping carts every year due to
complicated checkout procedures.
PayPal One Touch, which is widely used by shoppers on mobile
phones, is designed to ease checkout flows that have users
bouncing between screens and typing in personal information,
which leads to millions of unfinished transactions.
The average documented online shopping cart abandonment rate
is 68 percent, according to the Baymard Institute, an e-commerce
research firm.
PayPal One Touch will allow customers a secure checkout
across PayPal-enabled websites with a single touch, without
having to re-enter login information, Anuj Nayar, PayPal's
senior director of global initiatives said in an interview.
The move to offer a simple, seamless checkout experience is
not only spurring competition online but in stores with digital
wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Wallet.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Peter
Galloway)