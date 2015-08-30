NEW YORK Aug 30 PayPal Holdings Inc,
the e-commerce group trading sharply off its recent offering
price, could rise 40 percent to $46 a share if it succeeds with
investments tied to payments systems innovation, the Aug. 31
edition of Barron's said.
Spun off in July by auctioneer eBay Inc, PayPal is
now clear to do deals with big vendors like Staples and move
into back office operations and other services, according to
Barron's.
PayPal shares last week traded at $34.60, or over $4 less
than its offering price in July, Barron's said.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)