NEW YORK Dec 17 Electronic payment company
PayPal Holdings Inc said on Thursday it will increase
its paid maternity and sick leave programs and offer time off
for U.S. employees to volunteer and care for ill family members.
Beginning Jan. 1, expectant mothers will receive eight weeks
of maternity leave at full pay, an increase from 80 percent.
They can also take eight weeks of paid bonding leave for a total
of 16 weeks. Fathers, same-sex spouses and domestic partners
also are eligible for the new bonding benefit.
The company also will provide eight weeks of paid family
care leave so workers can assist a seriously ill spouse, child
or parent, 40 hours of sick time each year and up to five paid
days for volunteering.
Marcia Morales-Jaffe, PayPal's chief people officer, said
the changes are designed to promote healthy living and to give
the company's nearly 10,000 U.S. employees more control over
their lives.
"These programs include taking time to celebrate a birth or
adoption, to care for a seriously ill family member or simply to
take a couple of days rest when needed," she said in a blog
post.
California-based PayPal is the latest in a list of companies
that have enhanced benefits for employees. Earlier this month,
global technology giant eBay Inc increased its
maternity pay for new mothers from 10 weeks at 80 percent pay to
24 weeks at full pay. New dads were also offered 12 weeks off at
full pay.
Video streaming company Netflix Inc, Microsoft Corp
, software company Adobe Systems Inc and
Facebook also have revealed enhanced benefit programs.
The United States lags behind other developed countries in
the amount of leave given to employees. Only 21 percent of U.S.
employers offer paid maternity and 17 percent have programs for
paternity leave, according to the Society for Human Resource
Management.
PayPal, which was founded in the late 1990s, went public in
2002 and was later acquired by eBay. The company separated from
eBay's marketplace division earlier this year.
