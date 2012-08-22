* PayPal to issue new cards to its U.S. customers in 2013
* Cards will let users buy from merchants on Discover
Network
* Agreement is 'big step' for both companies-analyst
* PayPal exec rules out similar deals with Visa, MasterCard
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 22 Online payments provider
PayPal will gain access to millions of physical stores in the
United States under an agreement with Discover Financial
Services.
Under the deal, unveiled on Wednesday, PayPal will issue
payment cards to its more than 50 million active users in the
United States next year.
The cards will let PayPal users buy from merchants that
already use Discover Network, a payment network with more than 7
million U.S. retail locations.
PayPal, a unit of eBay Inc, is expanding into the
physical world, in search of new opportunities. In the past
year, the company has signed up more than 15 retailers,
including Home Depot and Office Depot, to accept
PayPal payments in their stores.
Adding PayPal to Discover's network is a big boost for the
initiative, according to Ken Paterson, a director at Mercator
Advisory Group, a research firm that focuses on the consumer
payments industry.
"It's a big step for both companies," Paterson said. "This
would provide a ready-made route for PayPal to get into most
card-accepting retail establishments in the U.S."
For Discover, PayPal's large user base could become a
significant source of extra transaction volume for its payment
network, he added.
PayPal users will be able to pay at merchants on the
Discover Network by swiping their new cards through existing
check-out machines and entering a four-digit PIN, the companies
said.
Merchants will not need to buy new hardware or software to
accept PayPal, according to Don Kingsborough, the PayPal
executive leading the company's offline push.
The new cards will have a Discover Issuer Identification
Number, or IIN, a code that identifies the card holder. Discover
has already set up the IINs for the PayPal cards on its network,
the company noted.
PayPal will charge retailers a "small" fee when users pay
with the new cards, and, in turn, will pay Discover for access
to its network, on a per-transaction basis, the companies said.
They declined to give details of these fees.
"We are going to process a significant amount of volume over
time with PayPal," said Diane Offereins, president of Discover
Payment Services.
Teaming up with PayPal also makes Discover Network more
appealing to merchants, she said.
Discover's payment service is not used by as many merchants
as those run by payment processing giants such as Visa and
MasterCard. Offereins estimated about 95 percent merchant
coverage compared with other payment networks.
"We've been working on closing the acceptance gap," she
said. "This will help us close that last lingering gap."
If the agreement goes well, PayPal and Discover said they
may expand it outside the United States.
Kingsborough said that PayPal probably will not be striking
similar deals with Visa and MasterCard.
"This agreement would be very difficult to duplicate,"
Kingsborough said. "Other players in the issuer network realm
have a different view of the world and want to do these things
on their own."