May 29 PayPoint Plc, a provider of bill
payment services, said full-year pretax profit rose 11.5
percent, driven by an increase in retail networks revenue in the
UK, Ireland and Romania.
PayPoint, which provides payments and value added services
to utility, transport and retail companies, said pretax profit
rose to 46 million pounds ($76 million) for the year ended March
31, from 41.3 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue increased 1.7 percent to 212.2 million pounds. Its
Romanian bill payment transactions rose 53.5 percent to 39.1
million pounds.
($1 = 0.5986 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)