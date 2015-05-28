May 28 PayPoint Plc, a provider of bill payment services, said its full-year pretax profit rose 7.7 percent, driven by its retail services business and growth in Romania.

PayPoint, which provides payments and value added services to utility, transport and retail companies, said pretax profit rose to 49.6 million pounds ($76.1 million) in the year ended March 31, from 46 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue increased 3 percent to 218.5 million pounds. Romanian bill payment transactions rose 36.8 percent.

PayPoint said it would sell its parking and online payment processing companies. ($1 = 0.6511 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)