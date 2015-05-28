(Adds CEO and analyst comments, details, share movement)
By Noor Zainab Hussain
May 28 Bill payments firm PayPoint Plc
said it would sell its parking and online payment processing
companies to focus on its retail services businesses in the UK,
Ireland and Romania.
Shares in the company rose as much as 5.1 percent on the
London Stock Exchange, making the stock the biggest gainer on
the FTSE 250 Midcap Index.
Chief Executive Dominic Taylor said PayByPhone, which lets
users pay for parking and tolls, was one of the companies to be
sold.
Taylor did not provide financial details of the sale
process, but said PayPoint had received interest from "all parts
of the industry."
The two companies accounted for 12 percent of PayPoint's net
revenue last year, Taylor said, adding the online payment
company was profitable, while PayByPhone was not.
PayPoint, which provides payments and value added services
to utility, transport and retail companies, reported a 8.3
percent rise in net revenue to 123.1 million pounds ($189
million) for the year ended March 31, 2015.
"Selling the market leading but loss making mobile and
online business is a logical step that allows upgrades to
earnings per share (EPS), a potential material return to
shareholders and increased focus on the core business,"
Jefferies analysts wrote in a note.
Taylor said there had been "an arms race" to invest in the
financial technology space over the last two years, leading to
increased competition and less differentiation.
"It is harder to make a return, payback is delayed ...
therefore we believe our businesses in parking and online
payment are better placed in the hand of another investor of
that type that is able to take them forward," Taylor said.
The business is heavy on investment and PayPoint's board
believes there are better owners elsewhere, the Jefferies
analysts pointed out, raising their full-year 2017 EPS estimate
by 4 percent.
PayPoint's strategy after the sale will be to provide a
multi-channel payment solution in the UK, Ireland and Romania,
where the company has retail businesses, Taylor said.
"In time we will be investing in new countries to grow the
retail estate," he added.
Retailers such as Tesco Express, Spar and Asda use
PayPoint's technology.
The company said its full-year pretax profit rose to 49.6
million pounds, while revenue increased 3 percent to 218.5
million pounds.
PayPoint's shares were up 3.9 percent at 911.5 pence at 0842
GMT.
($1 = 0.6513 pounds)
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)