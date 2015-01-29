Jan 29 PayPoint Plc, a provider of bill
payment services, said third-quarter revenue rose 2 percent,
driven by its retail services business and growth in Romania.
PayPoint, which provides payments and other services to
utility, transport and retail companies, said revenue rose to 58
million pounds ($87 million) for the quarter ended Dec
.31.
Volumes at PayPoint's parcel delivery joint venture with
Yodel, Collect+, rose 37 percent to over 5.8 million
transactions, with 598,000 transactions in the Christmas week.
($1 = 0.6602 pounds)
