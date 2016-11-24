(Adds background, details)
Nov 24 Bill payment services provider PayPoint
Plc said its first-half profit rose about 16 percent,
driven by cost deferrals as well as growth in its mobile
payments division and Romanian bill payment transactions unit.
The company, which counts Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's among
its customers, said adjusted operating profit before impairment
charges rose to 24.7 million pounds ($30.7 million) in the six
months ended Sept. 30, from 21.3 million pounds a year earlier.
Shares in the company were up 1.7 percent at 1,058 pence at
0819 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
The company's profit was helped largely by deferral of costs
associated with its rollout of PayPoint One service for
retailers into the second half, which offset a fall in group
revenues of 1.5 percent to 58.4 million pounds due to a decline
in bill payment transactions in the UK.
PayPoint has been looking to dispose of assets such as its
mobile payments services business to focus on growing its core
retail transactions business, which offers greater revenue
visibility due to its annuity-type revenue stream.
The company launched PayPoint One on Sept. 28, as it looked
to lure retailers with a better interface, which analysts said
should attract retailers with smaller technology budgets
compared with larger players, helped by its competitive pricing.
PayPoint said it expected to roll out PayPoint at 4,000
sites by the end of the year and expected costs to increase in
the second half due to a faster rollout of PayPoint One.
PayPoint, which serves 39,000 convenience stores in the UK
and Romania, said revenue from Romania rose 23.1 percent to 19.6
million pounds, with bill payment transactions growing 11.7
percent in the region.
The company incurred a charge of 18.2 million pounds last
year after writing down the value of its mobile pay and online
payment businesses.
($1 = 0.8047 pounds)
