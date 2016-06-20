June 20 Oil and natgas producer Marathon Oil Corp said on Monday it agreed to buy PayRock Energy Holdings LLC for $888 million from venture capital firm EnCap Investments.

PayRock has current production of about 9,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day in Oklahoma.

A portfolio company of EnCap Investments, PayRock focuses on Oklahoma and Kansas.