Nov 30 British mobile payments company Paysafe
Group Plc said on Monday it was confident that the data
stolen through cyber-attacks in 2009 and 2010 could not be used
to access existing Neteller or Skrill customer accounts.
The company, formerly known as Optimal Payments Plc, said
that third-party attackers had managed to obtain limited account
details from 3.6 million Neteller accounts and basic personal
details relating to 4.2 million Skrill accounts.
Paysafe said that less than 2 percent of these accounts were
active in the six months to Nov. 1 and that the data acquired
did not include passwords or customer card data, or bank account
information.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)