FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Blackstone, CVC make $3.7 bln bid for payments firm Paysafe
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
U.S.
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Movie Review
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
Middle East
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 2 days ago

Blackstone, CVC make $3.7 bln bid for payments firm Paysafe

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - A consortium of Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners has made a 2.86 billion pound ($3.71 billion) takeover proposal for payments processing company Paysafe Group, the British group said on Friday.

The 590 pence per share all-cash offer represents a premium of an about 9 percent premium to Paysafe's closing price as of Thursday.

In a separate statement, Paysafe also said it had agreed to buy U.S. peer Merchants Choice Payments Solutions for $470 million, joining a growing number of deals in the sector, including a 7.7 billion pounds bid for Britain's Worldpay by U.S. credit card processor Vantiv.

Payments companies have become targets for credit card companies and banks seeking to capitalise on a switch from cash transactions to paying by smartphone or other mobile device. ($1 = 0.7701 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Simon Jessop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.