JERUSALEM Feb 15 The chief executive of Paz Oil
, Israel's largest distributor of refined oil products,
has been questioned by police over allegations he bribed public
officials, the company said on Wednesday.
In a brief statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Paz
said it learned this week that CEO Yona Fogel had been
questioned in connection with an ongoing corruption
investigation into the municipality of Netanya, north of Tel
Aviv.
"The company believes the senior officer and the company
acted lawfully," it said.
A police spokeswoman confirmed that Fogel had been
questioned over suspicions he allegedly bribed public officials
in Netanya to promote his business interests, but gave no
further details.
Paz's operations include refining, production, storage,
importing and marketing of fuel products.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Susan Fenton)