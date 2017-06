JERUSALEM Dec 14 Standard & Poor's Maalot on Wednesday lowered its rating for Israel's Paz Oil to "A+" from "AA-" in the wake of a 45 percent fall in third-quarter profit due to higher financing costs and a loss in its refining division.

The Israeli unit of S&P also removed Paz, Israel's largest distributor of refined oil products, from its CreditWatch list and restored its outlook to "stable".

"We don't believe profits will recover in 2012," Maalot said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Will Waterman)