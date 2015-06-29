* Property company Ado postpones IPO
* Covered bond lender PBB monitoring market
* Dax down 2.6 pct on Greek default fears
* Volatility index close to 30, IPOs difficult above 20
FRANKFURT, June 29 Market turmoil caused by
fears of an impending Greek debt default prompted two German
companies, mortgage lender PBB and property developer
Ado Properties, to delay their IPOs on Monday.
The next two weeks should have been the busiest two weeks of
the year so far for listings in Frankfurt with five companies
set to make their market debuts, seeking to take advantage of
previously buoyant equities markets.
Bankers said other candidates could also rethink their plans
if markets continued to be volatile.
Ado Properties had been due to make its debut on Tuesday but
said on Monday it would postpone the IPO, in which it expected
to raise at least 400 million euros, until further notice due to
uncertainty around the financial crisis in Greece.
"The IPO had attracted broad and strong interest from
domestic and international institutional investors," Ado said in
a statement, adding it would monitor markets with a view to
possibly re-launching the IPO.
Greece shut its banks and introduced capital controls after
a breakdown in talks between Athens and its international
creditors plunged the country deep into crisis.
The crisis helped drive down Germany's bellwether DAX index
by 2.6 percent by 1246 GMT on Monday and the volatility
index for German blue chips spiked to almost 30.
Bankers say that if volatility rises above 20 they are more
likely to consider postponing an IPO.
"It's difficult to have a relative value discussion when
volatility is impacting the broader market," said Edward Sankey,
European Co-Head of ECM at Deutsche Bank.
The DAX has been trading at record highs this year on signs
of improvement in the German economy. There have already been 15
listings this year on the Frankfurt exchange, operated by
Deutsche Boerse, compared to 19 for the whole of last
year.
State-owned PBB (Pfandbriefbank) did not publish the
prospectus for its IPO on schedule on Monday in preparation for
a stock market debut in July that is expected to raise around
1.5 billion euros.
"We will look at developments over the coming days and then
decide when the flotation can get under way," said a spokesman
for Germany's financial market stabilisation agency FMSA, which
is handling the privatisation of PBB.
The German government is seeking to privatise 80 percent of
PBB after taking parent Hypo Real Estate private during the
financial crisis.
Other German IPO candidates whose plans could be affected by
the turmoil include EQT-owned women's fashion group CBR
, wind turbine operator Chorus Clean Energy AG
, jewellery seller Elumeo, all of which have
scheduled listings for early July.
Bankers familiar with the listing plans said the companies
would continue with their IPO preparations for the time being
but if markets continued to be volatile, they could decide at a
later stage to postpone their flotations.
A spokesman for EQT said that the buyout group was
monitoring the situation in Greece but believed CBR remained an
attractive IPO candidate.
An Elumeo spokesman said that IPO preparations were
continuing as planned.
