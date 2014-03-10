MUNICH, March 10 German mortgage lender Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank (PBB) plans to stick to its 2015
privatisation timetable as its restructuring is nearing an end,
it said on Monday.
PBB wants to double its profitability by the end of next
year and has completely secured the funding for its current
portfolio, Chief Executive Manuela Better said at the lender's
annual press conference.
She added that both a stock market listing and an outright
sale remained possibilities.
Parent Hypo Real Estate has to sell PBB by the end 2015, as
well as its Depfa unit by the end of 2014, as a condition for
the European Commission's approval of its state bailout.
Germany nationalised Hypo Real Estate in the aftermath of
Lehman Brothers' demise. The real estate lender received a 10
billion euro capital injection as well as 145 billion euros in
liquidity guarantees.
Ahead of the sale, PBB wants to increase its return on
equity to 8 percent in 2015 from the 3.7 percent expected for
2014, Chief Financial Officer Alexander von Uslar said.
Separately, Better said she expects PBB to fare well in the
bank health check that European regulators are carrying out this
year.
(Reporting by Andreas Kröner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing
by Mark Potter)