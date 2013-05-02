NEW YORK May 2 Refining company PBF Energy
said Thursday the rising price of renewable
identification numbers (RINs) took a bite out of first-quarter
earnings and it would blend more ethanol into its gasoline
output in the second half to offset the cost.
PBF Energy Chairman Tom O'Malley said during a conference
call that the company had budgeted about $15 million for RIN
purchases in the quarter but went $10 million over that budget
because of a spike in the price of the renewable fuel credits.
Federal law requires refiners and importers to show the
credits as proof of compliance with rules requiring the blending
of renewable fuels such as ethanol and biodiesel into U.S.
gasoline and diesel stocks. If refiners or importers don't blend
enough ethanol, for instance, they must make up the difference
by buying the credits.
The company will blend more renewables into its fuel output
in the second half of the year to offset the rising cost of RINs
purchases, O'Malley said during the call on the company's first
quarter earnings.