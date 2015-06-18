(Updates with details from conference call)
June 18 PBF Energy Inc agreed to buy the
189,000 barrel-a-day Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery for $322
million from Exxon Mobil Corp and Petroleos de Venezuela
SA, marking the New Jersey-based company's Gulf Coast
debut.
PBF shares jumped 17 percent to $31.04. The transaction is
expected to close by year-end and boost 2016 earnings by 20
percent.
The purchase marks an expansion beyond the eastern United
States by the independent oil refiner, a move long awaited by
investors. PBF had looked at the Texas City Refinery in 2011,
while the plant was owned by BP Plc.
The Chalmette refinery "has tremendous hardware
capabilities," said Paul Davis, senior vice president of PBF.
The plant is equipped to run crude from around the world, he
said.
PBF will maintain a supply contract with Venezuela, but will
look "quickly" to widen its crude slate, CEO Tom Nimbly said.
The company will also look to increase the refinery's
throughput of light-sweet crude from about 40,000 bpd to up to
60,000 bpd, Nimbly said.
The refinery runs both light and heavy crudes, with about
one-third of its throughput coming from Venezuela, according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In the first quarter, the refinery imported an average of
73,000 bpd of crude from Venezuela, or about 10 percent of all
U.S. imports from the country, according to the EIA.
The cost per complexity barrel, a key metric in evaluating
refinery sales, is roughly $160, the company said, less than
half of the average valuation of the past 12 years. That means
PBF paid less for the ability to convert heavy grades of crude
oil to products like gasoline.
The Chalmette plant, built in 1915, sits on 400 acres (160
hectares) of a former plantation in Louisiana and is the largest
employer in St. Bernard Parish, with about 1,000 employees and
contractors, according to Exxon.
Chalmette is PBF's first refinery purchase since 2011, when
the company bought the 160,000 bpd Toledo, Ohio, plant from
Sunoco Inc for $400 million.
In 2010, it bought Valero Energy Corp's 160,000 bpd
Paulsboro, New Jersey, refinery for $360 million and Valero's
182,200 bpd Delaware City, Delaware, plant for $220 million.
"I have been involved in many refinery acquisitions over the
past 30 years. This certainly is one of the best from both an
earnings and a value perspective," PBF Executive Chairman
O'Malley said in a conference call Thursday.
PBF is O'Malley's third U.S. independent refining company
focused on buying plants at low prices.
The company can move some purchased assets into a
master-limited partnership, which makes the deal appealing, said
Roger Read, an analyst with Wells Fargo.
Hit by a recession and lower oil prices, Venezuela's
government is raising money to cover hefty debt payments and
spending ahead of a year-end parliamentary election.
PDVSA also owns three U.S. refineries and 48 oil terminals
through its Citgo unit. Venezuela put Citgo on the block in a
separate transaction a year ago, but canceled the auction in
January.
