Nov 14 PBF Energy Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of PBF Energy Company LLC, filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

PBF Energy intends to use the proceeds from the offering to buy back stake from its existing owners -- private equity firms Blackstone Group and First Reserve Corp.

The company said it plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PBF." However, it did not reveal how many shares it plans to sell or their expected price according to a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The independent U.S. refiner said it will not retain any proceeds from the offering.

At the closing of the offering, PBF Energy would be a holding company and its sole asset will be an equity interest in PBF Holding, it said in the filing.

Chief Executive Tomas O'Malley had announced the company's intention to go public earlier this year.

PBF Energy was formed in 2008 to pursue acquisitions of crude oil refineries and downstream assets in North America.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities are underwriting the IPO, the company said.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)