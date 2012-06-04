BRIEF-AM Castle & Co says achieved support of majority of secured creditors for Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* A.M. Castle & Co. Announces overwhelming creditor support for prepackaged financial restructuring; sets deadlines relating to same
WARSAW, June 4 Troubled Polish builder PBG filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday only days before the start of the Euro 2012 because of problems related to road and stadium contracts built for the soccer tournament.
PBG shares tumbled 13 percent immediately after the announcement.
"The reason for the bankruptcy filing is the difficult liquidity situation resulting from capital-thirsty road contracts, lack of total payment for the contract on the National Stadium and the dragging talks with banks over securing financing," PBG said in a statement. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
BERLIN, June 9 The German government on Friday said it was evaluating Air Berlin's request for state loan guarantees with two regional governments, noting any support would be contingent upon a sustainable business model for the struggling airline.