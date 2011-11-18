WARSAW Nov 18 Polish blue chip builder PBG said it would raise its 2011 net profit target, as it plans to include its takeover of boiler maker Rafako plus other items, its Chief Executive Jerzy Wisniewski said on Friday.

"We will give a correction to our 2011 targets, as we need to sum up our Rafako takeover and all one-offs," Wisniewski told a news conference. "The correction will of course be an upward one."

In September, PBG signalled it might raise its 2011 revenue forecast of 2.3 billion zlotys ($701.3 million), reiterating its full-year net profit guidance of 200 million.

($1 = 3.280 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Jane Merriman)