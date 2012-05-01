* Revises down its 2011 revenue by 2 percent

* Expects to obtain a bridging loan from banks by mid-May

WARSAW May 1 Polish builder PBG revised its 2011 net profit down by 22 percent due to higher estimated costs on some infrastructure contracts, the company said, adding it expected its liquidity to improve in the coming weeks.

PGB said it expected to obtain a bridging loan from banks by mid-May and reiterated plans to issue the first tranche of bonds before the end of June, in a statement late on Monday.

The company's shares hit an all-time low on April 24, having fallen 68 percent year-to-date on top of a 67 percent drop last year, as it faces thinning cash inflows from infrastructure contracts with razor-thin margins and a large debt pile to refinance.

PBG said its 2011 profit fell to 160.9 million zlotys ($51.02 million) from 186.1 million in the previous year, as it made provisions for losses on contracts for the construction of the highway between Wloclawek and Torun, as well as the connection from Gdansk airport to the city's port.

PBG, along with other builders, joined Poland's EU structural funds-fuelled infrastucture construction boom ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer championship that Poland co-hosts in June and July this year.

However, many contracts proved less profitable than expected due to the rising prices of raw materials.

BACKLOG

PBG also said it had to cut estimated revenue on the construction of a water dam in Malczyce in south-eastern Poland as it did not get a contract for further works.

The company said that over 50 percent of its 5.93 billion zloty backlog, of which 4.3 billion zlotys is in contracts to be realised this year, was composed of higher-margin deals from the natural gas, crude oil and energy sectors.

"The share of the road sector, which is made solely of contracts being already realised, amounts to 30 percent and its significance for the results of the company should fall with every coming quarter," PGB said in the statement.

The company said it revised down its 2011 revenue by 2 percent to 3.67 billion zlotys.

PBG, ousted this year from Warsaw's bluechip WIG20 index , dropped plans in April for a rescue rights issue that could have doubled its share capital, opting instead for a 1.2-billion zloty ($385.1 million) convertible bond issue split into 12 tranches.

Earlier this year PBG returned to the idea of selling its stakes in Hydrobudowa, Aprivia and PBG Erigo, and is eyeing multi-billion zloty tenders in the Polish energy sector, struggling to cut its debt ratio to 2.5-3.0 from 3.7 at the end of 2011. ($1 = 3.1536 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)