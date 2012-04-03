* PBG owners approved convertible bonds, scrapped rights issue

* CEO says to take part in the issue

* CEO sees his stake no lower than 25 pct plus one shr

* Low-margin road contracts to keep PBG cash-flow negative in Q1 (Adds company comments, shares, details)

By Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat

WARSAW, April 3 Polish builder PBG on Tuesday dropped plans for a rescue rights issue that could have doubled its share capital, opting instead for a 1.2-billion zloty ($385.1 million) convertible bond issue.

PBG faces thinning cash inflows because of infrastructure contracts with razor-thin margins, leaving it with a large debt pile to refinance and troubles with funding new projects.

"There will be no rights issue as the share price is completely unsatisfactory," Jerzy Wisniewski, PBG's Chief Executive, founder and largest investor, told a news conference.

The company's announcement of a giant rights issue meant for a strategic investor and worse-than-expected fourth-quarter results had sparked fears over PBG's finances and a sell-off, bringing its share price near all-time lows.

The company, recently ousted from Warsaw's bluechip WIG20 index, hopes to complete the sale of the convertible bonds along with some non-core assets by the middle of next year, the CEO said.

The stock traded almost unchanged by 1220 GMT.

"The company chose convertible bonds, but it will have to find buyers and settle all the conversion details," said Erste Securities analyst Piotr Lopaciuk. "These decisions were postponed and we could talk about resolving financial problems, when there's interest for bonds."

Wisniewski, the group's top shareholder with a 44-percent stake after recent share purchases, said he would maintain at least 25 percent and one share of PBG and would buy some of the convertible bonds.

"I see the bond issue's value as ambitious," Erste's Lopaciuk said. "It will surely be easier to find buyers for given tranches than for the whole lot, but I don't think placing the issue will be easy."

The bond sale will be split into 12 tranches of a nominal value of 100 million zlotys and should launch in June. The CEO said he met with "great interest" from potential investors.

"The issue is part of our development strategy meant to secure financing for contracts," Wisniewski said. "Selling non-core assets is meant to reduce our debt."

PBG returned to the idea of selling its stakes in Hydrobudowa, Aprivia and PBG Erigo, and is eyeing multi-billion zloty tenders in the Polish energy sector, struggling to cut its debt ratio to 2.5-3.0 from 3.7 at the end of 2011.

PBG deputy head and Chief Financial Officer Przemyslaw Szkudlarczyk said low margin road contracts would keep the group cash-flow negative in the first quarter.

($1 = 3.1162 Polish zlotys) (Writing by Adrian Krajewski and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)