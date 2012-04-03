* PBG owners approved convertible bonds, scrapped rights
issue
* CEO says to take part in the issue
* CEO sees his stake no lower than 25 pct plus one shr
* Low-margin road contracts to keep PBG cash-flow negative
in Q1
(Adds company comments, shares, details)
By Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat
WARSAW, April 3 Polish builder PBG on
Tuesday dropped plans for a rescue rights issue that could have
doubled its share capital, opting instead for a 1.2-billion
zloty ($385.1 million) convertible bond issue.
PBG faces thinning cash inflows because of infrastructure
contracts with razor-thin margins, leaving it with a large debt
pile to refinance and troubles with funding new projects.
"There will be no rights issue as the share price is
completely unsatisfactory," Jerzy Wisniewski, PBG's Chief
Executive, founder and largest investor, told a news conference.
The company's announcement of a giant rights issue meant for
a strategic investor and worse-than-expected fourth-quarter
results had sparked fears over PBG's finances and a sell-off,
bringing its share price near all-time lows.
The company, recently ousted from Warsaw's bluechip WIG20
index, hopes to complete the sale of the convertible
bonds along with some non-core assets by the middle of next
year, the CEO said.
The stock traded almost unchanged by 1220 GMT.
"The company chose convertible bonds, but it will have to
find buyers and settle all the conversion details," said Erste
Securities analyst Piotr Lopaciuk. "These decisions were
postponed and we could talk about resolving financial problems,
when there's interest for bonds."
Wisniewski, the group's top shareholder with a 44-percent
stake after recent share purchases, said he would maintain at
least 25 percent and one share of PBG and would buy some of the
convertible bonds.
"I see the bond issue's value as ambitious," Erste's
Lopaciuk said. "It will surely be easier to find buyers for
given tranches than for the whole lot, but I don't think placing
the issue will be easy."
The bond sale will be split into 12 tranches of a nominal
value of 100 million zlotys and should launch in June. The CEO
said he met with "great interest" from potential investors.
"The issue is part of our development strategy meant to
secure financing for contracts," Wisniewski said. "Selling
non-core assets is meant to reduce our debt."
PBG returned to the idea of selling its stakes in
Hydrobudowa, Aprivia and PBG Erigo, and is eyeing
multi-billion zloty tenders in the Polish energy sector,
struggling to cut its debt ratio to 2.5-3.0 from 3.7 at the end
of 2011.
PBG deputy head and Chief Financial Officer Przemyslaw
Szkudlarczyk said low margin road contracts would keep the group
cash-flow negative in the first quarter.
($1 = 3.1162 Polish zlotys)
(Writing by Adrian Krajewski and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)