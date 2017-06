WARSAW, April 3 The shareholders of Polish builder PBG decided on Tuesday not to vote on a planned rights issue and will only consider an issue of convertible bonds.

Last month, the debt-laden PBG unveiling plans to double its share capital to cut debt and finance projects, sparking fears over its finances and bringing its valuation near all-time lows. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)