* PBG says duo to join supervisory board
* Shares have lost 90 pct this year
(Adds detail on CEO, CFO future, shares and analyst comment)
WARSAW, June 28 Chief executive Jerzy Wisniewski
and his deputy and financial chief Przemyslaw Szkudlarczyk
resigned from their posts at troubled Polish builder PBG
to take up positions on its supervisory board, a
company source said on Thursday.
Wisniewski, the company's founder and largest shareholder,
and Szkudlarczyk have come under pressure as the company has run
into financial difficulty because of soured contracts for the
Euro 2012 soccer tournament, which Poland is co-hosting with
Ukraine.
"In the wake of the company's troubles there were voices
from the market urging the management to step down, and this
might be the answer to those calls," said a Warsaw-based analyst
who declined to be named.
Debt-laden PBG was granted bankruptcy protection by a Polish
court this month, having filed for creditor protection only days
before the Euro 2012 tournament started. The company said its
funding problems related to road and stadium deals, and
intransigent banks.
PBG is the biggest Polish builder to falter in the wake of a
20 billion euro ($24.91 billion) spending spree on
infrastructure before the tournament.
Its shares, which slid from a 2 percent gain earlier in the
day to a 1.2 percent drop after the news, have shed more than 90
percent of their value this year, casting cloud over the rest of
the local construction sector.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Goodman)