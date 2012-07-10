WARSAW, July 10 Public support for troubled
Polish builders PBG and Polimex-Mostostal
could only be limited to buying their subsidiaries, a deputy
economy minister said on Tuesday.
"If there is aid, then only through buying subsidiaries.
Works are at an early stage," Tomasz Tomczykiewicz told
reporters.
PBG and Polimex are among a number of Polish builders who
face financial troubles after they outbid each other to land
contracts to build roads and motorways ahead of the Euro 2012
soccer championship Poland co-hosted with Ukraine.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski, Writing
by Maciej Onoszko)