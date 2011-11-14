* Analysts expected a 18-pct fall

* Reaffirms year forecast (Adds more details, background)

WARSAW Nov 14 Polish builder PBG reported an unexpected 35-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on Monday, boosted by a one-off subsidiary revaluation gain and higher than expected sales.

Net profits rose to 78 million zlotys ($24 million), whereas analysts had forecast an 18 percent fall to 49 million zlotys, expecting lower-margin road contracts to take up a greater chunk of its rising sales.

The builder booked a 22-million zlotys one-off gain from revaluing its Strateg Capital unit.

Sales rose by 27 percent to 923.6 million zlotys, with the group's net profit margin up by 0.5 percentage points to 8.5 percent.

PBG reaffirmed its full-year net profit target of around 200 million zlotys, with 2011 operating profit seen at around 260 million on sales of 3 billion zlotys. The group boasts an order backlog o 4.8 billion zlotys, with 900 million set still for this year.

Last month PBG said it planned to spin off road construction and focus on the more lucrative energy sector, which it valued at up to 220 billion zlotys over the next decade, as it sought to boost sales and cut its debt ratio.

With the energy sector in mind, PBG negotiated a cut in price for taking a controlling stake at boiler maker Rafako , helping its share price to bounce back from its lowest level since 2005 and reducing its decline this year to 58 percent. ($1=3.221 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)