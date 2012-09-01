WARSAW, Sept 1 Beleaguered Polish builder PBG posted a 1.7 billion zlotys ($512 million) net loss in the first half of 2012 after writing down the value of its assets due to ongoing problems with liquidity, it said on Saturday.

The group, which has been in bankrupcty protection since June, said its cash problems led to standstills on some of its contracts. It also said the writedowns take into account penalties the group will face if the contracts are terminated.

"In a situation of such great uncertainty and volatility, the management decided to take a very conservative approach to the valuation of its assets and decided to take significant writedowns," PBG said in a statement.

"The conservative approach was kept also in the case of assessing risk on contracts."

PBG is the biggest Polish builder to declare bankruptcy in the wake of Poland's 20 billion euros ($25 billion) spending spree to develop and upgrade its infrastructure ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament, a programme that featured fierce competition for contracts between local and foreign builders.

It took part in building three of the country's four stadiums for the championship, and is also part of a consortium to build Poland's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.

PBG, which at its peak had a market capitalisation of some $1 billion but is now worth $25 million, ran into solvency problems partly because it took on deals with razor-thin margins to build motorways, only for prices of building materials to soar. ($1 = 3.3183 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)