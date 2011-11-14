WARSAW Nov 14 Polish builder PBG surprised with a 35-percent jump in its third-quarter net profit, boosted by a one-off subsidiary revaluation gain and higher than expected sales, the bluechip group said on Monday.

The bottom line rose to 78 million zlotys ($24.22 million), while analysts saw PBG posting a net profit 18 percent down at 49 million zlotys, expecting lower-margin road contracts to take up a greater chunk of its rising sales.

The builder booked a 22-million one-off after revaluing its Strateg Capital unit.

Sales rose by 27 percent to 923.6 million zlotys, with the group's net profit margin up by 0.5 percentage point to 8.5 percent. ($1 = 3.221 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)