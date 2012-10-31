HOUSTON Oct 31 Western U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp said on Wednesday that third-quarter earnings fell from the same period a year ago on supply and production disruptions.

Tesoro reported net income of $283 million, or $1.92 a share, down from $345 million, or $2.39 a share, a year ago.

San Antonio-based Tesoro announced plans in August to buy a 266,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery from BP Plc as part of a $2.5 billion deal, pending regulatory approval.

The deal, if approved by state and federal officials, would make Tesoro the largest refiner on the U.S. West Coast.

Tesoro also took a 13 cent-per-share after-tax charge for the redemption of $1.2 billion in senior notes during the quarter.

Tesoro's third-quarter revenue was $8.78 billion, up from $8.1 billion in the same period of 2011.