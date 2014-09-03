BRIEF-Wesfarmers says Q3 headline food and liquor sales up 1.2 pct
* headline food and liquor sales for q3 were $7.6 billion, up 1.2 per cent
Sept 3 PC Guard SA :
* Says Maciej Grelowski resigns as chairman of company's supervisory board
* Curragh coal production for quarter was 3,155,000 tonnes, 1.5 per cent lower than previous quarter