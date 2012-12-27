MUMBAI Dec 27 Shares in PC Jeweller rose in their stock market debut on Thursday, after the company raised 6.1 billion Indian rupees ($111.20 million) in an initial public offering earlier this month.

PC Jeweller shares were trading at 143.50 rupees in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as of 0435 GMT, up 6.3 percent from its IPO price of 135 rupees a share.

Shares of the jewelry company had risen to as high as 143.90 rupees. ($1 = 54.8550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)