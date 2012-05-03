NEW YORK May 3 The head of the main watchdog
group for U.S. auditors is in Beijing participating in annual
talks between the United States and China, a spokeswoman said on
Thursday.
Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Chairman Jim Doty,
whose group oversees U.S. auditors, is participating in U.S.
Treasury meetings, PCAOB spokeswoman Colleen Brennan said.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton are in Beijing this week for annual talks aimed
at strengthening ties between the world's two largest economies.
The meetings are expected to cover a range of economic and
diplomatic issues.
The PCAOB and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have
been working for months with the Chinese to try to hash out a
deal that would allow audit inspectors in China.
The two U.S. agencies have been stepping up efforts to come
to an agreement after a rash of accounting scandals at
China-based companies that list shares in the United States.
PCAOB and SEC officials met with their Chinese counterparts
in Beijing last July and again in Washington in January to try
to negotiate an agreement.
The PCAOB was created by the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act to
combat accounting fraud after book-cooking scandals at Enron and
WorldCom. The act requires the PCAOB to register and inspect
auditors of U.S.-listed companies, including overseas auditors.
(Reporting By Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Tim
Dobbyn)