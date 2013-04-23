April 23 Paccar Inc reported a decline
in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday as slow economic growth in
North America pulled down sales of its commercial trucks and
diesel engines.
The Bellevue, Washington-based company, which makes trucks
sold under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF brands as well as
Paccar engines, said it earned $236.1 million, or 67 cents a
share, in the first quarter, down from $327.3 million, or 91
cents a share, a year before.
Sales, which includes revenue from financial services, fell
18 percent to $3.92 billion, the company said.
Analysts, on average, had expected Paccar to report a profit
of 68 cents a share on sales of $3.69 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.