April 23 Paccar Inc reported a decline in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday as slow economic growth in North America pulled down sales of its commercial trucks and diesel engines.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company, which makes trucks sold under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF brands as well as Paccar engines, said it earned $236.1 million, or 67 cents a share, in the first quarter, down from $327.3 million, or 91 cents a share, a year before.

Sales, which includes revenue from financial services, fell 18 percent to $3.92 billion, the company said.

Analysts, on average, had expected Paccar to report a profit of 68 cents a share on sales of $3.69 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.