BRIEF-Starhub says Starhub Mobile provisionally awarded 60 MHz of spectrum
* Starhub Mobile Pte Ltd has been provisionally awarded 60 MHz of spectrum at a total price of S$349.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 PCCW Ltd
* Says gets initial nod for free TV licence, but concerned with spectrum allocation
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Starhub Mobile Pte Ltd has been provisionally awarded 60 MHz of spectrum at a total price of S$349.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company has been provisionally awarded 700 MHz, 900 MHz spectrum lots at a total price of S$208 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquired maximum allowable spectrum in the 700 mhz, 900 mhz and 2.5ghz bands for s$ 563.7m at the general spectrum auction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: