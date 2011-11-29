* HKT Trust closes 0.4 pct higher vs IPO price of HK$4.53

By Elzio Barreto and Lee Chyen Yee

HONG KONG, Nov 29 The telecoms business spin-off of PCCW Ltd struggled to make gains in its trading debut in Hong Kong on Tuesday, capped by volatile global markets and a rich valuation following a $1.2 billion IPO.

PCCW, controlled by Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li, launched the initial public offer (IPO) in HKT Trust on Nov. 9 despite market turmoil in global markets that has forced companies around the world to cancel or delay listing plans.

The telecoms trust, which has a strong market position in fixed line and broadband, closed at HK$4.55 each, slightly above the IPO price of HK$4.53. Shares in PCCW fell 0.4 percent to HK$2.83 in a broader market that gained 1.2 percent.

The company offered 2.05 billion share-stapled units priced at the bottom of an indicative range of HK$4.53 to HK$5.38, raising HK$9.3 billion ($1.2 billion).

The deal was only "moderately over-subscribed" and demand from retail investors fell well short of the total offered, HKT said in a securities filing.

That was despite pricing the trust to yield nearly 9 percent in 2012, high compared with near-zero interest rates in most developed economies or a dividend yield of around 3.9 percent for Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index as a whole.

"The yield they are offering is pretty high right now, but some investors are doubtful whether that can be sustained," said Alan Chan, director of financial services firm Taishan Capital.

STRONG POSITION

Analysts said the valuation reduced the appeal of the IPO for retail investors, who normally look for potential quick-money first-day jumps in new listings.

"After the events of 2008, this is the worst market we've seen for some years," said Alexander Arena, PCCW's group managing director, who resigned from the company to become head of HKT group, which consists of HKT Trust and HKT Ltd.

"I can understand why retail investors were cautious," he told a news conference at the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Indeed, retail investors took up just 1.2 percent of the total offering, far below the 10 percent set aside, HKT said in the filing. PCCW retained at least 55 percent of the business.

The units were offered at 21 times to 25 times HKT's forecast earnings for fiscal 2012, compared with an average of 15 times for the sector, said Alan Kam, an analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong.

Most of the funds are expected to be used to pay down debt in the telecoms business. Fund managers and analysts had said they also expected some of the funds to be invested in PCCW's remaining media business to expand TV operations and content.

PCCW shares dropped about 18 percent after stock exchange approval for the IPO in early September as investors worried volatile markets might postpone the deal. The fall was more than double the 7 percent decline in the Hang Seng Composite Index of eight telecommunications stocks.

Concerns over Europe's debt troubles and rising volatility in global markets have weighed on equity offerings in Asia and around the world.

Several deals in Hong Kong were postponed in September and some IPOs coming to market, such as a share sale of up to $2.8 billion from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, have seen no demand from so-called cornerstone investors.

"In our lifetime, these are probably as bad markets as we are ever going to see," Arena said.

RATING OUTLOOK

While dominant in broadband and fixed-line, HKT faces stiff competition from Hutchison Whampoa's "3" service, SmarTone Mobile Communications Ltd and CSL Ltd, a unit of Australia's Telstra Corp Ltd in mobile phone services.

It also competes with Hutchison in household broadband Internet services, which has a penetration rate of 85.2 percent, Hong Kong government data showed.

Ratings agencies Moody's Investors Service and Standard & Poor's raised the ratings outlook on the telecoms business to stable from negative just hours after HKT began trading, encouraged by plans to use the IPO proceeds to pay down debt.

Moody's and S&P had put the ratings on review for a possible downgrade in March. In separate reports, Moody's affirmed HKT Ltd.'s Baa2 ratings and S&P affirmed its BBB ratings, the second lowest investment grades.

However, Moody's raised concerns over market competition and possible use of its funds to boost returns for the trust's investors, which it said could put downward pressure on the rating.

HKT Trust offered so-called share-stapled units in the IPO, each comprising a unit of HKT Trust, a preference share in HKT Ltd and an interest in ordinary shares of HKT Ltd held by the trustee manager.

China International Capital Corp (CICC), Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs and HSBC acted as joint global coordinators for the offering, with JPMorgan, Standard Chartered and Singapore's DBS helping to underwrite the deal. ($1=7.79 HK dollars) (Editing by Alex Richardson)