HONG KONG Nov 15 Hong Kong's PCCW Ltd said on Tuesday that it expects the yield on its business trust to draw investors amid a global turmoil and volatile markets.

The company launched the initial public offering for the trust last week, aiming to raise between HK$9.3 billion and HK$11 billion ($1.2 billion-$1.4 billion). The offering would the biggest in Hong Kong since the $1.77 billion IPO of Citic Securities Co Ltd in September.

The IPO is slated to price Nov. 22. ($1 = 7.782 Hong Kong dollars)