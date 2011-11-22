HONG KONG Nov 22 PCCW Ltd's HKT Trust is set to price its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at HK$4.53 per unit, the bottom of an indicative range, putting it on course to raise about $1.2 billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters late on Tuesday.

Underwriters to the offer have recommended the company to price the share stapled units at the bottom end, but a final decision needs to be approved by PCCW, said the sources, who could not speak on the matter publicly. At that price, the units would have a 2012 yield of 8.9 percent, they added.

HKT Trust offered 2.05 billion share stapled units, putting the total deal at HK$9.3 billion ($1.19 billion). The offer was marketed at an indicative range of HK$4.53 to HK$5.38 per unit.

PCCW declined to comment. ($1 = 7.789 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Denny Thomas)