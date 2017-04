Dec 9 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :

* Proposes to carry out a fully underwritten rights issue of 70 million Norwegian crowns ($9.78 million) with pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders

* Proposes subscription price of 10 crowns per share

* Shareholders representing about 64 percent of outstanding shares in company agreed to vote in favor of rights issue at EGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1569 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)