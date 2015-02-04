Feb 4 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :

* Preliminary results of the rights issue

* Says a preliminary count indicates that company has received subscriptions for about 8.5 million new shares at end of subscription period

* Says in total 7,000,000 new shares were offered and rights issue has consequently been oversubscribed by about 21 pct