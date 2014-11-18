BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics says entered market issuance sales agreement with FBR Capital
* Onconova Therapeutics- on dec. 5, 2016, co entered into at market issuance sales agreement with FBR capital to create an at--market equity program
Nov 18 PCI Biotech Holding ASA
* Q3 operating loss 8.4 million Norwegian crowns versus loss 6.9 million crowns
* Q3 pretax loss 8.3 million crowns versus loss 6.6 million crowns
* Q3 net loss 8.3 million crowns versus loss 6.6 million crowns
* PCI Biotech will continue to focus on the clinical development of Amphinex in combination with cancer drugs for localised cancer treatment, based on the company's PCI technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
