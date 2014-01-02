BRIEF-Hengtong Optic-electric to pay cash div 1.1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Jan 2 Pci-Suntek Technology Co Ltd
* Says wins bid for China Mobile Guangdong unit's monitoring system project worth up to 195.3 million yuan ($32 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/qej75v
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 48.8 million yuan to 56.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (40.7 million yuan)