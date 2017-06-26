WASHINGTON, June 26 The Trump administration and
the state of Colorado on Monday filed a civil complaint in
federal court against PDC Energy Inc alleging
violations of the Clean Air Act.
In the complaint, the U.S. Justice Department, Environmental
Protection Agency and the state alleged there had been unlawful
emissions of volatile organic compounds from storage tanks that
are or had been part of a PDC oil and natural gas production
system in the state.
The Justice Department said the complaint sought injunctive
relief and the assessment of civil penalties.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)