SAO PAULO Jan 31 Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA's securitization unit failed to honor repayment of principal on an unspecified amount of real estate receivable-backed debt whose maturity expired on Jan. 23, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The unit, PDG Companhia Securitizadora, said it would call a creditor assembly "with the aim of discussing suitable measures in light of the default."

