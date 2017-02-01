BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit to take out 1 bln yen loan
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,.Ltd. on June 1
SAO PAULO Jan 31 Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA's securitization unit failed to honor repayment of principal on an unspecified amount of real estate receivable-backed debt whose maturity expired on Jan. 23, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
The unit, PDG Companhia Securitizadora, said it would call a creditor assembly "with the aim of discussing suitable measures in light of the default."
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,.Ltd. on June 1
DUBAI, May 30 Most stock markets in the Gulf were slightly higher in early trade on Tuesday with the main focus on stocks favoured by local day-traders, while Qatar's bourse fell ahead of changes by index compiler FTSE.